Texas Tech players plan boycott of practice on Friday to ‘peacefully protest’

LUBBOCK, Texas — A statement from Texas Tech football players Thursday appeared to lay the groundwork for a boycott of practice. The statement was not entirely clear as to what comes next, but a Texas Tech official on Thursday night confirmed that Red Raider players will boycott practice on Friday.

The statement followed boycotts of practice on Thursday by Mississippi State University players and Baylor University players.

The boycotts are in response to the shooting and injury of Jacob Blake, 29, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Pro sports, including the NBA, have also witnessed boycotts this week.

Red Raider defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson tweeted the statement just after 7:30 p.m., and Head Coach Matt Wells tweeted a response just before 10:00 p.m.

The first statement claimed to represent the collective players of the football team.

It said in part, “We know many in Red Raider Nation will not understand nor support these actions, however, we ask that you respect our right to peacefully protest with the same energy that you cheer for us during the season.”

“Our Texas Tech football program – from our student athletes, coaches & staff – is committed to continuing to fight against social injustice,” Wells wrote on Twitter in response.

“Discussions and action plans are being led by our student athletes and is our immediate focus,” coach Wells said. “I stand beside them and with them in support and love. We want to inspire lasting change in our program, on our campus, in our community and our nation.”

The text of the full statement from the players is as follows:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

We as collective members of the Texas Tech University Football Team, stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the sports world throughout this country to protest the inhumane treatment of black and brown individuals by rogue law enforcement officials and the systemically racist power structure that fails to hold them accountable.

Rather than pretend these problems don’t exist and maintain a practice schedule that does not take into consideration the mental health issues derived from seeing our fellow citizens beaten and murdered in the streets on a daily basis, we will instead use this time to discuss these issues amongst ourselves and decide how to best move forward in a manner that will allow us to effectuate change here in Lubbock, as well as the cities we call home. We welcome our coaches, support staff and university administrators to engage in this process along with us.

We know many in Red Raider Nation will not understand nor support these actions, however, we ask that you respect our right to peacefully protest with the same energy that you cheer for us during the season. The very blood that fuels the heart we display every Saturday on the field, also stimulates our minds to be the change we want to see in this world. We are at a point in time when the two can no longer be separated.

Thank You & God Bless