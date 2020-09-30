Texas Tech Releases Internal Review of Softball Program

The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Texas Tech University today (Sept. 30) released an internal review of its softball program that led to the resignation of former head coach Adrian Gregory on Sept. 22.

During the spring of 2020, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt requested an overall review of the softball program at Texas Tech. This review followed concerns brought forward by student-athletes and a mid-season resignation of an assistant coach.

The review was conducted from Aug. 20-Sept. 21. The review team included Jodie Billingsley, Assistant Vice President, Human Resources; Tony Hernandez, Deputy Athletic Director; Glenn Mellinger, Administrative Investigator, Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct, and; Brian Shannon, Horn Professor, Texas Tech School of Law and Faculty Athletics Representative.

“When information comes forward in regards to concerns with student-athletes or any of our athletic programs we conduct our due diligence to determine the appropriate course of action,” said Hocutt. “From the review, we received some additional perspectives and some new information that led us to an understanding that it was in the best interest for both sides for Adrian Gregory to step down as head softball coach.”

Feedback from student-athletes typically comes in real-time and through an end-of-year survey. While recently media has highlighted specific comments from these surveys, it’s worth noting from 2016-2019, Texas Tech softball student-athletes reported improvements in their overall experience as well as their opinions of the head coach and coaching staff. In certain areas, these ratings equaled or exceeded the national average, compared to about 60 softball programs that use the same survey.

“While not all comments are positive, it is important to review complete information and not be tempted to extrapolate single comments,” Hocutt said. “As we make major decisions, we evaluate the whole picture and entire body of work. We strive to be transparent in our administration and operation of Texas Tech Athletics.”

Currently, Texas Tech University Office of the President and Texas Tech Athletics are working with Holland & Knight LLP, led by nationally recognized sports law attorney Janet Judge, on an overall assessment of student-athlete well-being within athletics.

“Kirby Hocutt is dedicated to our student-athletes, and has created a culture that values their health, safety and well-being,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “Kirby recommended this independent assessment to ensure we are taking every necessary measure to maximize the student-athlete experience, and make the athletic department even stronger in the years to come.”

The assessment is expected to be completed by early 2021

