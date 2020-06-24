Texas Tech signs two players with free agent deals

LUBBOCK, Texas — After helping Texas Tech to a pair of Big 12 titles and two trips to Omaha, seniors Brian Klein and John McMillon have signed free agent deals at the next level. Klein has signed with the Washington Nationals while McMillon inked with the Kansas City Royals.

The signings come after right-handers Clayton Beeter and Bryce Bonnin were selected in the first three rounds of the 2020 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft this month, which was limited to just five rounds this year. They marked the highest a Tech pitching duo has ever been drafted.

Klein has been instrumental in the program’s success, starting 155 games in his career, including all 85 Tech played the last two seasons at second base. The Keller, Texas, native earned All-America accolades from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper for his play in the shortened 2020 campaign a year after receiving All-Big 12 Second Team honors.

Klein finished his career with a .318 batting average, 49 doubles, 10 home runs, 124 RBI and 140 runs scored. Throughout his career, 21 of his doubles came in Big 12 play which ranks as the 10th most in school history. In 2019, he racked up the second-most RBI by a Tech second baseman with 57.

McMillon joins the Royals organization after previously being drafted out of high school and after his junior campaign in Lubbock. The Jasper, Texas, standout was taken in the 21st round of the 2016 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays and in the 11th round of the 2019 draft by the Detroit Tigers.

McMillon began his college journey as an explosive two-way player before moving to the bullpen full-time as a junior. At the plate, he was known for the long ball as nine of his 20 career hits left the park. On the mound, he provided a physical presence with a fastball that often hit triple digits on the radar.

McMillon appeared in 72 games on the mound for Tech, making 12 starts as a sophomore. He finished with a career record of 12-6 to go with eight saves, a 3.41 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 145.1 innings pitched. During Tech’s 2019 run to the national semifinals, he appeared in six games and earned two wins and a save.

