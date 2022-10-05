LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech soccer sits two points out of first place in the Big 12 standings heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. match against Iowa State at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

The Red Raiders picked up four points on the road last week against Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

“We made a couple changes in the way we set up for those teams,” head coach Tom Stone said. “We started two new people and changed up the formation just a touch, and it all worked out for us.”

The team continues to evolve without sophomore defender Macy Blackburn, who has been sidelined with an injury for the last ten matches. Before her injury, Blackburn had assisted on all of the team’s goals. After going scoreless the first three matches without Blackburn in the lineup, the Red Raiders have scored 12 goals in the last seven games.

“You never want to be missing someone that valuable to your team, but at the same time, it’s a 20-game season you have to get after it,” Stone said. ‘You know you lose a pitcher (in baseball) for ten games you’re okay. You lose Macy for 15 games that’s a massive loss, but the team has done a great job overcoming it.”

Several freshmen have been a big part of that success of late for the Red Raiders. In Sunday’s 2-1 win over Oklahoma four freshmen were on the field in the final minutes of that match.

“With the game on the line, up by a goal, tired, hot, away crowd and we had four freshmen on the field,” Stone said. “What that signifies is the trust that we have. Those weren’t our only options. We could have played other upperclassmen who’ve been in that situation but it wasn’t even a second thought.”

Stone’s squad faces an Iowa State team still searching for its first conference win after falling to Oklahoma 3-1 last Thursday.

Thursday’s match is the annual pink game. Fans who wear pink will receive $3 admission, while the first 200 fans will also get a free pink bracelet.