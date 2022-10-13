LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech softball making an addition to the roster through the transfer portal late Wednesday night.

Former Texas A&M standout Makinzy Herzog announced on social media she would continue her playing career with the Red Raiders.

“See you soon Big 12,” Herzog said in a social media post with photos of her in a Texas Tech uniform.

The 2017-18 Gatorade Texas Softball Player of the Year spent the last three seasons with the Aggies after starting her collegiate career at Florida State.

Herzog has made 90 career appearances in the circle with a 2.38 ERA, 34 wins, and 329 strikeouts.

At the plate, she has a 3.23 batting average, 27 home runs, and 113 runs batted in.

Herzog reunites with Snider, who was on the Aggie coaching staff prior to becoming Texas Tech’s head coach. She will have one year of eligibility remaining.