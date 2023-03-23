LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech shutout Abilene Christian, 8-0, in its final tune-up before Big 12 play Wednesday at Rocky Johnson Field.

Arriana Villa and Ellie Bailey hit two-run home runs in the win to push the team total to 57. The Red Raiders need nine home runs to match the single-season record set in 2012.

Sage Hoover (13-0) threw her third complete-game shutout of the season and finished with four strikeouts while allowing just five hits.

The Red Raiders open Big 12 play at No. 14 Texas a 6 p.m. Friday at McCombs Field.