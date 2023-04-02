LUBBOCK, TX- For the first time under Head Coach Craig Snider, the Texas Tech softball team claimed a Big 12 series victory with a 7-5 win on Sunday.

Just like their game with the Cyclones on Saturday, Iowa State jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st. But a half inning later, Kaylie Wycoff would smack a home run to kick start the Red Raider offense. A five-run inning for Texas Tech in the 2nd would put them on top, and they would never look back, winning their series two games to one.

“For the ballclub this is great,” said head coach Craig Snider. “It takes a team effort to win a series, and we got to see that these last two games. Proud of the ball club today.”

Texas Tech returns to action on Thursday, April 6th in Norman to take on Oklahoma.