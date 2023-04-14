LUBBOCK, TX- The Texas Tech softball team picked up a gutsy comeback win on Friday as the Red Raiders took down Baylor 10-8, breaking their program’s single-season home run record in the process.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the 3rd, when Alanna Barraza uncorked a three-run homerun to center field, putting numbers in the scoreboard for the first time Friday evening.

Baylor would trail 4-2 going into the top of the 6th inning, but exploded for 6 runs, making the score 8-4 with just 6 outs left for the Red Raiders

In the bottom half of that inning, Ellie Bailey and Demi Elder would each blast three-run home runs to reclaim the lead and break the program’s single-season home run record, breaking the previous record of 66 set in 2012. Texas Tech would go on to win a bar burner 10-8 to get back in the win column.

Texas Tech will take on the Bears again on Saturday, April 15th. First pitch at Rocky Johnson Field is scheduled for 2:00 P.M.