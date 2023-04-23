LAWRENCE, KS– A 7th-inning triple and RBI sacrifice-fly from Kansas would break a game-long scoreless tie to defeat the Texas Tech softball team 1-0 on Sunday.

Sage Hoover would last the entire game for the Red Raiders, striking out five batters and giving up 5 hits through 6.1 innings. But in the top of the 7th, Hayhawks infielder Ashlyn Anderson would rope a triple to right field. Peyton Renzi would then hit a fly ball to left field, allowing Anderson to tag up and score the game-winning run.

Texas Tech will have a chance to take the series on Monday. First pitch in Lawrence is scheduled for 1:00 P.M.