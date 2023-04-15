LUBBOCK, TX– After a thrilling victory against the (18) Bears on Friday night, Texas Tech was unable to clinch a series victory in a 16-11 loss on Saturday.

Baylor came out of the gates hot at Rocky Johnson Field. In the top of the 1st, Shaylon Govan would unleash a three-run home run. That followed by a passed ball would allow the Bears to jump to a 4-0 lead early.

Texas Tech would have its moments offensively too. Homeruns from Arianna Villa in the bottom of the 3rd and Kailey Wyckoff an inning later would allow the Red Raiders to tie the ball game at 8 a piece. Baylor would respond with a homerun of their own from Emily Hott in the top of the 6th, but Texas Tech was far from finished.

In the bottom of the 6th, the Red Raiders would battle their way back to a tie ballgame thanks to an Arianna Villa sacrifice fly and a Demi Elder base hit that would make it 11-all with an inning remaining. However, five runs for Baylor in the 7th would seal the deal for their 16-11 victory.

“I mean, it’s the Big 12, right,” said Texas Tech Head Coach Craig Snider. “It’s just a slug match every time and you’ve got to just keep throwing punches, and keep throwing punches. Today it was like, ‘Who’s going to land the big blow and the end?’. And you know, the Baylor Bears did that today and they got us in the end, and you know what hats off to them.”

Texas Tech will close out its series with Baylor Sunday afternoon. First Pitch at Rocky Johnson Field is scheduled for 12:00 P.M.