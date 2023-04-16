LUBBOCK, TX– Texas Tech softball were unable to capture a series victory over the Baylor Bears on Sunday afternoon.

For the second game in a row, the Bears would jump to a 4-0 lead in the top of the 1st thanks to a Sydney Collazos RBI double and an Ana Watson three-run home run. The 18th-ranked team in the nation would ride that lead going into the bottom of the 3rd.

In that inning, Texas Tech’s bats came to life. Back-to-back home runs by Ellie Bailey and Allana Barraza would put the Red Raiders back within a run, sending them to the top of the 4th trailing 4-3. Those home runs were also the 70th and 71st of the season; the first time ever that the program has surpassed 70 home runs as a team.

Baylor would once again pull away in the top of the 5th. After Emily Hott roped a base hit to drive in a run and a walk with the bases loaded, the Red Raiders would trail 6-3 with nine outs remaining offensively. Makinzy Herzog would knock in 2 RBIs in the bottom of the 6th, but the Red Raiders would never be able to claim a lead Sunday as they fell 8-5.

“The amount of runs that were scored against some great, great pitching, love that right? But winning a series is hard and big 12 It’s hard Said Texas Tech head coach Craig Snider. “We’re right there. Had a shot to score another run and to push another run across. So I just love their fight.”

Texas Tech Softball returns to action Friday, April 21st in Lawrence, Kansas. First pitch with the Jayhawks is scheduled for 5:00 P.M.