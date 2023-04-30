LUBBOCK, TX- After a thrilling extra-inning walk-off victory in their last contest, the Texas Tech softball team were unable to replicate their success the game prior in an 8-0 loss to OSU in 5 innings.

Fifth-year senior Makinzy Herzog got the start for the Red Raiders on Senior Day. in her last outing at Rocky Johnson Filed, Herzog would pitch three scoreless innings. But in the top of the 4th, the Cowgirls would come to life, scoring 4 runs that inning. Capped off by a Micaela Wark home run in the 5th inning, the Cowgirls would run-rule the Red Raiders for the second time in three games, as Texas Tech would fall in their home finale 8-0.

“We had our shots early on and, you know, we couldn’t capitalize and get the ball to fall our way,” said Head Coach Crag Snider. “Just couldn’t seem to get that big hit today. So you know, that’s part of it.”

The Red Raiders will get a week off, and then return for the Big 12 Softball Tournament in Oklahoma City starting on May 11th.