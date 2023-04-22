LAWRENCE, KS— The Red Raider softball team found themselves back in the win column with a 6-1 win over Kansas on Saturday.

Texas Tech started the ball game with a bang in the top of the 1st. Ellie Bailey cranked her Big 12-leading 16th home run to put the Red Raiders in control. However, Kansas would rebuttal, by scoring a run in the bottom half of that inning. Both teams would stay tied going into the 4th inning.

In that inning, Blythe would hit a three-run home run to give the Red Raiders a lead that they would never look back from. Texas Tech would pick up their seventh road victory of the year behind Blythe’s four RBI.

Texas Tech returns to action for its second game of a three-game series on Sunday. First pitch in Lawrence is slated for 12:00 P.M.