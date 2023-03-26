AUSTIN, TX- After two close games on Friday and Saturday, the Red Raider softball team was unable to pick up a victory against the 8th-ranked Longhorns in an 8-3 loss on Sunday.

Right from the jump, Texas had its foot on the gas. The Longhorns would tack on three runs in the bottom of the 1st, putting the Red Raiders in an early hole. Texas Tech would try to battle back offensively in the form of Peyton Blythe, who led TTU with 2 RBIs on the afternoon. However, Texas Tech would never take the lead on Sunday and leave Austin with a 26-11 overall record.

Texas Tech returns home on Friday, March 21st to host Iowa State. The first pitch at Rocky Johnson Field is scheduled for 6:00 P.M.