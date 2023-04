NORMAN, OK—The Texas Tech softball team would leave the OU Softball Complex winless following a 7-0 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma.

The Red Raiders would only muster up 3 hits on Saturday, while 4 pitchers would combine for 4 strikeouts. But home runs by Grace Lyons and Haley Lee would power the Sooners to a Big 12 series victory.

Texas Tech will return home on Friday, April 14th to host Baylor at 6:30 P.M.