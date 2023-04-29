LUBBOCK, TX— Texas Tech softball split their doubleheader with no. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday, marking the first time since 2018 that the Red Raiders picked up a win against the Cowgirls.

OSU would make their bats known in Game 1. Home runs from Morgyn Wynne, Micaela Wark, and Kiley Naomi would lift the Cowgirls to a 10-0 lead going into the bottom of the 6th. Despite a Peyton Blythe RBI double that inning, Texas Tech would be eight run-ruled in a 10-1 loss.

In game 2, a much different story for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders trailed 3-0 going into the 4th inning. After Gabby Rawls would attempt to steal second, a misfire from OSU allowed Demi Elder to score Texas Tech’s first run of the game. RBIs from Alanna Barraza and Arriana Villa would tie things up all the way to the 8th inning.

Villa would be the hero in extra innings, knocking in a base hit to drive in Barraza, giving Texas Tech their first win over a Top-10 opponent this season.

“We came out and got kicked in the mouth the first game,” said Head Coach Craig Snider. “If you continue to throw punches, you’re going to land one at some point, and we did today.”

“I’m a junior, my freshman and sophomore year we haven’t come close to beating [Oklahoma State]”, said Villa. “So it just shows the progress that we’ve made along the way.”

Texas Tech will try to win the series on Sunday at noon. The Red Raider’s Senior Day Celebration will take place approximately 25 minutes before first pitch.