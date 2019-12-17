Texas Tech Survives Poor Shooting First Half in 71-65 Win Over Southern Miss

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are now 7-3 and have extended their non-conference home winning streak to 52 games. How they arrived at the 71-65 win over Southern Miss however was not the prettiest. In the first half of the game, Texas Tech went seven of thirty from the field…a paltry twenty-three percent. Part of the struggle was also exemplified in their two of fifteen from behind the arc. As bad as the first half could be, the second half was a complete turn around. The Red Raiders shot fifty-three percent from the field and forty-two percent from behind the three point line. Chris Clarke finished the night four assists short of a triple-double with fourteen points and eleven rebounds. Despite going zero of seven from behind the arc in the first half, Davide Moretti finished with seventeen points and a perfect six of six from the foul line. Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Terrence Shannon Junior led all Tech players with eighteen points. The Red Raiders return to action Saturday as they host the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at 1 pm.