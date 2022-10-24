CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5 on ESPN+. The game time has been held for 6 day selection, the Big 12 tweeted.

TTU leads the overall series 32-29-3, but TCU is undefeated in their first season under Texas Tech grad Sonny Dykes, entering this Saturday’s game against West Virginia.

The Horned Frogs, in 2014, also scored 82 points against the Red Raiders, the most points ever scored against any team in Big 12 History.

On July 18, TCU’s recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington, voiced his thoughts on the TTU and NIL deal in a tweet that sparked reactions from the Red Raider community who owned the dig and began putting cactus emojis in their Twitter handles.

TTU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) prepares to play Baylor at Jones Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 for a “blackout” game.