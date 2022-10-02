LUBBOCK, Texas – A record crowd of 6,037 fans were on hand to Texas Tech’s match with No. 1 Texas Sunday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) fell to the top-ranked Longhorns in straight sets, 25-17, 25-19, and 26-24.

“I’m pleased with the turnout; hopefully, we’ll get that type of support moving forward,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “This team deserves this, and I’m happy with how they performed and came out to see us.”

Kenna Sauer recorded her team-leading ninth double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs. Senior Reagan Cooper also posted double-digit kills with ten and added four digs and a block.















































The Red Raiders continue Big 12 play against TCU at 6 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)