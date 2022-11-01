LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech volleyball takes a four-game skid into its meeting with No. 11 Baylor Bears at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Bears have won seven of the last eight matches against the Red Raiders, including a 3-1 victory earlier in the season in Waco.

Texas Tech holds an all-time 51-40 record against the Baylor Bears. The Bears are currently on a four-game win streak – picking up wins over Kansas State, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Tech in the process.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)