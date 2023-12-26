LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech Volleyball recently signed Virginia Tech transfer Hanna Borer.

Borer was a force playing for Virginia Tech, having 1,635 assists in 57 matches, having started in 52. In 2023, she had 213 digs and 25 serving aces. The year before, she tied the team with 23 aces and had 233 digs.

The Virginia Tech transfer was named to the 2022 ACC All-Academic Team and was also named ACC Freshman of the Week twice in 2022 for her commendable ability to put in work in both the classroom and on the court.

“Hanna’s a great setter who knows how to run an offense and lead. “Head Coach Tony Graystone said. “I’m looking forward to building a relationship with her and working with her every day.”