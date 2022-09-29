LUBBOCK, Texas – LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech snapped a five-game losing streak to Kansas State with a three set win on Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena.

“Tonight, the first few sets were close and we found a way to get across the finish line,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “Then in the third set, we broke it open. But, I’m really, really happy. This was one of our better performances of the year.”

Kenna Sauer and Reese Rhodes collected double-doubles. Sauer recorded 16 kills and 11 digs while Rhodes tallied 35 assists and a career-high tying 16 digs, which led the team.

Brooke Kanas finished with eight kills on 15 attacks and added a team-high six blocks. Senior Reagan Cooper also collected eight kills, four digs and a block on the night. Sauer, Rhodes and O’Brien all totaled three blocks and KJ Adams added 15 digs in the match.

“We are a really tough team, and we all have each other’s backs,” senior middle blocker Brooke Kanas said. “Even if it’s not going our way sometimes, we know we have a lot of grit to get through a win together.”

The Red Raiders host No. 1 Texas on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena. This match will also air on ESPN.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.”