Texas Tech Volleyball lost to No. 1 Baylor 3-0 in Waco on Saturday.

On the positive side, it was a day to remember for Emily Hill, as she picked up her 1,000th career dig and 1,500th career kill.

Next up for Tony Graystone’s team is a home game against Oklahoma on October 26 at 1:00 pm.