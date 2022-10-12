MEDINAH, Ill. – Texas Tech women’s golf posted its second straight fifth place finishing after shooting 23-under par 841 at the Illini Invitational at Medinah Country Club.

True freshman Shannon Tan fired a 2-under par 70 in the final round to finish seventh.

Three other Red Raiders finished in the top 20 individually.

True Freshman Lauren Zaretsky finished tied for 13th, sophomore Chiara Horder tied for 16th, and senior Anna Dong ended up tied for 19th.

The University of Kentucky fired a final round score of 278 (-10) to finish at -34 overall five shots in front of Auburn.

Texas Tech closes out its fall schedule in just under two weeks time at the Jim West Challenge hosted by Texas State. The two-day event begins on Sunday, Oct. 23 and finishes on the 24th.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)