LUBBOCK, TX— The most accomplished men’s golfer that Texas Tech has ever seen made history once again Monday.

Ludvig Aberg becomes the first golfer ever to go directly from college to the PGA Tour by winning PGA Tour University. Last week, Aberg became the 2nd collegiate golfer ever to win college golf’s highest individual honor, the Ben Hogan Award, twice. He joins only Jon Rahm to ever achieve that feat.

Aberg finished his final round as a Red Raider on Monday shooting +4 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ. Aberg earns tour eligibility for 2023-24 and will make his professional debut next week.