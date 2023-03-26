AUSTIN, TX – For the second-straight game, the Texas baseball team walked off Texas Tech in a 9-8 Red Raider loss.

Texas got on the board early in this game, hitting two home runs in the first two innings. Slowly but surely though, the Red Raiders would battle back into the ball game. In the top of the 8th, a Nolan Hester base hit to center field would drive in two runs, cutting the lead to just one.

A half inning later, Texas transfer Gavin Kash would hit a leadoff triple to put the game-tying run on third base. An at-bat later, Drew Woodcox would drive him in to tie the game at 8. But a half inning later, Garret Guillemette would blast a walk-off home run, securing a 9-8 Longhorn win. The loss was the first time since April 16th, 2022 that the Red Raiders were swept in a Big 12 series.

The Red Raiders return to action in Alberqurque for a one-game series with New Mexico. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 P.M. central time on Tuesday, March 28th.