AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Longhorns would secure a series victory against Texas Tech off a passed ball in the bottom of the 9th.

The Red Raiders hoped to prevent back-to-back losses for the first time this season in Austin, and early on put themselves in the driver’s seat. Owen Washburn would hit his 2nd home run of the season to give Texas Tech an early lead in the top of the 2nd.

In the top of the 9th, Texas Tech would load the bases with two outs for none other than Texas transfer Gavin Kash. Kash would deliver a base hit to right field, scoring two and tying the game at 5 a piece. But just half an inning later, a passed ball from Andrew Devine would allow the Longhorns to score the game-winning run, handing Texas Tech a 6-5 loss.

The Red Raiders finish their series with the longhorns Sunday at 2:30. You can watch the game live on Longhorn Network.