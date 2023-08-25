LUBBOCK,TX- Here’s week 1 of the High School football season for all the Lubbock teams and surrounding schools on The Blitz. 

Thursday 8/24/2023: 

Midland Greenwood 51, Estacado 65

Cotton Center 0, Southland 45

Friday 8/25/2023: 

Coronado – 26 Frenship 45

Dumas 0 , Lubbock Cooper 42

Odessa 42, Monterey 44

Lubbock High 37, EP Socorro 27 

Littlefield 13, Muleshoe 27

Abernathy 7, Childress 17

Plains 43, Tahoka 40

Sundown 34, Shamrock 18

Ned Deal 30, Farwell 40

Idalou 20, Sweetwater 42

Shallowater 7, Monahans 48 

Post 24, Brownfield 28 

River Road, Roosevelt 42 

Ralls 14, Floydada 34 

Ropes 3, Boys Ranch 12

Snyder 42, Slaton 0 

Crosbyton 14, Smyer 22

Meadow 22, Bard 46 

Lockney 34, Seagraves 14

Olton 35, Sudan 20 

Lamesa -8, Lakeview 49 

Haskell 6, New Home 27

Albany 22 , Trinity Christian 21 

Booker 36, Anton 12 

Spur 34, O’Donnell 72 

West Texas -23, Hale Center 12

Lorenzo 54, Wellman Union 44

Whitharral -36, Springlake Earth 50 

Kingdom Prep 14 , Borden County 61 

Lubbock Christian 30, Hyde Park 20 

Christ The King 31, Loop 51