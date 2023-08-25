LUBBOCK,TX- Here’s week 1 of the High School football season for all the Lubbock teams and surrounding schools on The Blitz.
Thursday 8/24/2023:
Midland Greenwood 51, Estacado 65
Cotton Center 0, Southland 45
Friday 8/25/2023:
Coronado – 26 Frenship 45
Dumas 0 , Lubbock Cooper 42
Odessa 42, Monterey 44
Lubbock High 37, EP Socorro 27
Littlefield 13, Muleshoe 27
Abernathy 7, Childress 17
Plains 43, Tahoka 40
Sundown 34, Shamrock 18
Ned Deal 30, Farwell 40
Idalou 20, Sweetwater 42
Shallowater 7, Monahans 48
Post 24, Brownfield 28
River Road, Roosevelt 42
Ralls 14, Floydada 34
Ropes 3, Boys Ranch 12
Snyder 42, Slaton 0
Crosbyton 14, Smyer 22
Meadow 22, Bard 46
Lockney 34, Seagraves 14
Olton 35, Sudan 20
Lamesa -8, Lakeview 49
Haskell 6, New Home 27
Albany 22 , Trinity Christian 21
Booker 36, Anton 12
Spur 34, O’Donnell 72
West Texas -23, Hale Center 12
Lorenzo 54, Wellman Union 44
Whitharral -36, Springlake Earth 50
Kingdom Prep 14 , Borden County 61
Lubbock Christian 30, Hyde Park 20
Christ The King 31, Loop 51