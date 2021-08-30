The Latest: USTA acknowledges delays as fans enter US Open

Tennis fans walk the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The U.S. Tennis Association says there have been delays as fans try to enter the U.S. Open on the first day of the tournament.

The event was played without spectators in 2020 because of the pandemic. Fans are allowed to attend this year but have had trouble entering the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The USTA says the main cause of the delay has been bag searches. It says in a statement that patrons have brought an “inordinate number of bags this year” and all need to be searched.

It says it is exploring ways to improve the entry process for the remainder of the tournament. The organization added that the process of checking vaccination proof — a requirement for entry — was going smoothly.

1 p.m.

Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of an injury.

Brady, a semifinalist last year in Flushing Meadows, has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko in Cincinnati. The U.S. Tennis Association did not specify her injury.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, also pulled out Monday for medical reasons.

On the men’s side, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also withdrew. The 2008 Australian Open finalist has a right leg injury.

11:30 a.m.

Play has started at the U.S. Open, with fans back in the stands for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The event was held without spectators last year due to the pandemic but stands are allowed to be filled to 100% capacity this year. Those 12 and older must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The opening match in Arthur Ashe Stadium was set for noon, with past champion Sloane Stephens facing fellow American Madison Keys in a rematch of their 2017 final.

Naomi Osaka, the defending women’s champion, was scheduled to lead off the night session in Ashe.

