The Latest: Triathlon worlds expected to be held in 2020

A ball carrier wears a face mask prior to the friendly soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Le Havre, in Le Havre, western France, Sunday, July 12, 2020. For the first time since the coronavirus shut down sports and chased away spectators, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and other soccer stars are going to play again in front of fans. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The world triathlon championships will be staged this year but it’s unclear where and when.

The worlds were originally scheduled to take place in August at the Edmonton world series grand final but they were canceled in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governing body of the sport now says a 2020 worlds can go ahead after recommendations from athletes and coaches and talks with national federations.

World Triathlon also canceled three World Cups in Brazil and China.

World Triathlon says it was forced to scrap two World Cups and three Asian Cups in China scheduled for September and October after the country’s government last week canceled all international sports for the rest of the year.

The Atlantic 10 Conference is postponing its fall sports season, which includes soccer, cross country, field hockey and women’s volleyball.

The conference announced it will try to play those sports in the spring semester, and has agreed to a “look-in” window during September to evaluate whether it is possible to conduct shortened, conference-only seasons in fall sports.

The restart of the Paraguayan soccer league has been called off after three teams came down with cases of the coronavirus.

The Paraguayan soccer association says Guarani, 12 de Octubre and San Lorenzo cannot play and train until another medical examination is held.

The soccer association did not say how many players or club staff members have become infected.

The league had been scheduled to resume later in the day after a four-month suspension caused by the pandemic. San Lorenzo was to play General Diaz.

Guarani was scheduled to play Guaireña on Saturday and 12 de Octubre was to play Sol de America.

Club executives are expected to meet later in the day to discuss whether other matches will go forward.

Paraguay has done comparatively well in combating the virus. Only 27 people in the country of almost 7 million residents have died with the virus of about 3,300 infected.

Sporting events in England could be opened up to spectators starting in October.

No fans have been allowed at stadiums since sports resumed in the country in June after a three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says “from October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia … in a COVID-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots.”

