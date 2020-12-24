The Latest: UTSA football coach Jeff Traylor tests positive

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Texas-San Antonio football coach Jeff Traylor has tested positive for COVID-19, leaving his status in doubt for the First Responders Bowl against No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday in Dallas.

If Traylor is unable to coach, associate head coach/offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will direct the Roadrunners (7-4).

The school said Traylor was notified Wednesday about a positive test. He has not experienced symptoms and is in self isolation. ___

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Henry has 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns, ranking second on the team in all three categories. The 60 catches are the most in Henry’s five seasons with the Chargers, and he was on pace to set a new high for receiving yardage in a season after finishing with 652 yards in 2019.

Donald Parham Jr. will replace Henry in the starting lineup against Denver on Sunday, coach Anthony Lynn said. Parham has five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills was placed on the COVID-19 list, the newest issue for Cleveland’s offensive line.

The move comes with the Browns preparing to face the New York Jets on Sunday while chasing a playoff spot. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide details but also wouldn’t rule out Wills from playing this week. If the rookie is sidelined, Kendall Lamm will start.

The Browns also placed wide receiver Ryan Switzer on the practice squad/COVID list.

A first-round pick from Alabama, Wills has played well in his first NFL season. He played right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but the Browns slid him to the other side.

Wills’ situation complicates things for the Browns up front. They’re already without starting right guard Wyatt Teller, who will miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Rookie guard Nick Harris will start in Teller’s spot.

On Sunday against the Giants, versatile offensive lineman Chris Hubbard sustained a season-ending knee injury.

The Horizon League has announced that Milwaukee’s scheduled games Saturday and Sunday with Illinois-Chicago have been canceled.

The cancellations occurred because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining within UIC’s program under Horizon League protocols.

The Detroit Lions will play Tampa Bay without interim coach Darrell Bevell, making him the NFL’s first head coach to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Detroit’s coaching staff will also be without defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory, and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie in Week 17.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will be the team’s third head coach this season on Saturday at Ford Field against the Buccaneers.

Bevell was 1-2 after Matt Patricia was fired last month. Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will call plays in place of Bevell, who also serves as the team’s offensive coordinator, against the Bucs. Evan Rothstein, who helps the team with research and analysis, will lead the defensive staff.

Bevell said Wednesday he had not tested positive for COVID-19, but he was one of the coaches affected by contact tracing. The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because one player and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus, and resumed on-field preparations on Wednesday to face Tampa Bay.

FIFA has canceled the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups scheduled for next year due to the pandemic.

The next editions are now due to be staged in 2023, with Indonesia still hosting the U20s and Peru the U17s.

FIFA says “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel.”

The governing body added “it became clear that the global situation has failed to normalize to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways.”

Fulham manager Scott Parker will not be at the stadium on Saturday for the English Premier League match against Southampton after a member of his household tested positive for the coronavirus.

The London club says Parker returned a negative test but has been self-isolating this week in accordance with government guidelines.

Matt Wells and Stuart Gray are set to take charge of the team, which is 18th in the 20-team standings.

