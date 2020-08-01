IndyCar postpones Mid-Ohio doubleheader because of virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The IndyCar doubleheader scheduled for Mid-Ohio next weekend has been postponed because of the spike in coronavirus cases across the nation, which means the series won’t race again until the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23.

Mid-Ohio recently joined Madison, Illinois, and the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in becoming doublheaders to help fill out the IndyCar schedule after the West Coast swing to Portland and Laguna Seca were cancelled. Now, the races scheduled for Aug. 7-9 will run at a date to be determined in September or October.

Meanwhile, restrictions in Connecticut and New York have forced IMSA to cancel is sports car races at Lime Rock Park and Watkins Glen. The round for GT cars at Lime Rock will shift to the roval at Charlotte as part of the NASCAR weekend Oct. 9-10, while the Watkins Glen event Labor Day weekend will head to Road Atlanta.

IMSA also is scheduled to run at Mid-Ohio in late September

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. The 32-year-old Stafford is easily one of the most high-profile players to land there.

Stafford is entering his 12th season with the Lions, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end/special teams standout Lerentee McCray has opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

McCray is entering his seventh NFL season, the last three with Jacksonville. He also played with Denver and Buffalo.

“With the health and safety of my family in mind, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season during these trying times in ‘Our Nation,’” McCray said. “I was honored to be involved in our team’s social justice efforts during this offseason, and I look forward to continuing to support those affected in any way I can.”

McCray is the second Jaguars player in as many days to opt out, following veteran defensive tackle Al Woods.

Also Saturday, the Jaguars placed cornerback D.J. Hayden (knee) and tight end James O’Shaughnessy (knee) on the active/physically unable to perform list following physicals.

A tennis player entered for the Palermo Ladies Open has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrawn from the tournament, organizers announced Saturday.

They did not name the player.

While noting that the player is asymptomatic, the WTA Tour said in a statement that she will remain in isolation “until cleared by a physician per the established protocols.”

The women’s tour added that “all those who may have been in close contact with the individual are undergoing testing per WTA protocols.”

It said the tournament “will continue as planned.”

Local organizers said the player was admitted to a national health facility designated for asymptomatic patients with COVID-19.

