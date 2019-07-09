The Latest: Rapinoe, US team shows off World Cup trophy

United States women’s soccer team member Megan Rapinoe holds the Women’s World Cup trophy as she celebrates in front of the media after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. win of the Women’s World Cup (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s team showed off their World Cup trophy and took questions from cheering kids on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in Times Square.

Nearly 15.6 million U.S. viewers watched Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Netherlands on English- and Spanish-language television.

ABC’s Robin Roberts told the players Tuesday they’ve “captivated the U.S. and the world” with their record fourth World Cup title and their fight for pay equity.

Rapinoe encouraged fans to support the National Women’s Soccer League and go “watch your national team, watch your local club teams. There’s a part in this for everyone.”

Alex Morgan says they’re continuing the legacy of the 99ers, the U.S. team that featured Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain and others.

The jet-lagged players in black T-shirts with “World Champions” etched in gold lettering were handed iced coffees on the set. Next up is a ticker-tape parade Wednesday up the Canyon of Heroes.

Afterward, they’ll fly to Los Angeles to attend the ESPYs on Wednesday night.

___

11:10 a.m.

A ticker-tape parade to shower the U.S. women’s national soccer team with praise and paper confetti will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in New York City.

It will be the city’s first ticker-tape parade since the team’s Women’s World Cup win in 2015.

The procession will move up the Canyon of Heroes, a section of Broadway between the Battery and City Hall in Manhattan. Large crowds are expected.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, will then give the players a symbolic key to the city. All tickets for the City Hall ceremony have now been issued.

The team has already started celebrating its record fourth Women’s World Cup title. After touching down at Newark International Airport on Monday, players exchanged toasts over champagne and sang “We Are the Champions.”

___

This item has been corrected to say the parade goes up the Canyon of Heroes, not down.

___

