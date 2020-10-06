The Latest: Thomas out of women’s major; caddie has virus

Fans wear face masks and use social distancing during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Texas and TCU, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Charlotte Thomas has withdrawn from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thomas dropped out because she was in close contact with the caddie and will begin a 14-day quarantine. The 27-year-old Thomas was among the field set to play beginning Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

A rookie in 2019, Thomas tied for 54th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last weekend and tied for 35th in the Cambia Portland Classic last month. She did not make the cut in the Ana Inspiration, the last major for women.

Isi Gabsa is now in the field at the Women’s PGA Championship. Paula Reto is the first alternate.

Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league says the test on Dal Pino was taken Monday. It adds that the president is symptomatic and in isolation at his home.

Serie A’s handling of the virus has been under the spotlight after Napoli refused to travel to a game at Juventus on Sunday following positive tests for two of its players. The league judge could inflict Napoli with a 3-0 loss.

