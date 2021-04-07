Three Lubbock-Cooper athletes sign to play college sports

Three Lubbock-Cooper athletes signed to play college athletics. Autumn Moore signed to play for Southwestern Assemblies of God University basketball. Couple LCP golfers signing as well, Macey Goodblanket with Blinn College while Warren Finley will be staying in town to join the LCU golf team.

Moore averaged over 10 points, four rebounds and three steals a game while being named to the 5A All-Region and All-State teams as well as the District Defensive MVP. She was an LCP starter for three seasons and a big part of 76 career wins, a skill she believes she can bring to SAGU.

“I wanted to go somewhere kinda far and the coach really caught my attention. Everyone there is really nice and I’m gonna have two of my other girls there so people I know. It made me feel a lot better just a stress reliever where I don’t have to start out new. Knowing people really helps. They are getting someone with ball skills. I don’t want to brag on myself too much but i rely on my defense to get on my offense.”

Congrats to all three Lubbock-Cooper athletes.