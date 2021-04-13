Top Performer Tuesday: April 13th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights Lubbock High wrestler Zach Casias who helped lead the Westerners to a District title with two pins, while Ryan highlights the Frenship softball team that improved to 17-6 on the season, 6-3 in District play after beating Odessa Permian 11-3 on Friday and Midland Lee 7-1 on Saturday.