Top Performer Tuesday: April 20th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights Frenship Wrestling’s Allie Bennett for being the first ever female Tiger wrestler to qualify for State, while Ryan highlights the Monterey Lady Plainsmen softball team who improved to 19-4-2 overall, 7-1 in District play, after beating Abilene Cooper 23-1 in 5 innings on Tuesday and Coronado 15-5 in 5 innings on Friday.