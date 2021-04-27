Top Performer Tuesday: April 27th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights Lubbock High wrestler Zach Casias who finished the season 23-0, winning the 5A 120-pound State Championship, while Ryan highlights the #3 Lubbock-Cooper Pirate baseball team who beat Monterey on the road twice last week, improving their record to 24-4 overall, 13-0 in district play.

