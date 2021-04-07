Top Performer Tuesday: April 7th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights Monterey boys soccer who finished the season a program best 18-1-3 and made it to the Regional Quarterfinals of the playoffs. Ryan highlights the Coronado Mustangs baseball team who improved to 18-5 on the season after beating Lubbock High twice last week 13-3 on Tuesday and 14-1 on Friday.