Top Performer Tuesday: August 31st, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Stephen Garcia joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Stephen highlights Frenship junior wide receiver Tate Beeles who caught three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 28-26 victory against Coronado, while Ryan highlights the #9 Abernathy Antelopes who jumped into Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Top 10 after beating Shallowater, 28-16.

