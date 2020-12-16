Top Performer Tuesday: December 15th, 2020

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Alexis highlights Coronado senior wide receiver Eli Martinez who racked up 235 yards and three touchdowns on six catches in an 82-35 victory over El Paso Bel Air, while Ryan highlights Post senior wide receiver Nathan McDaniel who had 124 total yards of offense in the Bold Gold’s 28-14 semifinal victory over #7 Crawford. McDaniel hauled in a 75-yard receiving touchdown to put Post up 21-7 and iced the game with a crucial interception late in the 4th quarter to preserve Post’s seven point lead.