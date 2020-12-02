Top Performer Tuesday: December 1st, 2020

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Alexis highlights the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates who clinched the 5A Division 2 District 3 Championship after scoring 18 4th quarter points to beat the Wichita Falls-Rider Raiders 25-24 in come-from-behind fashion, while Ryan highlights Post senior running back Ashton Jefferson who ran for 165 yards & four touchdowns in a 68-0 win over #9 Panhandle.