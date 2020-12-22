Top Performer Tuesday: December 22nd, 2020

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Alexis highlights both the Coronado Mustangs’ and Lubbock-Cooper Pirates’ defenses. Coronado held Aazle to just 7 points in the first half, leading to a big 77-43 victory, while the Pirates held Horizon to 20 points. Ryan highlights the Post Antelope coaching staff, lead by Head Coach Michael Pittman, that lead the #3 Bold Gold to back-to-back State Championship appearances, while winning 30 of their last 32 games.

