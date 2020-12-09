Top Performer Tuesday: December 8th, 2020

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Alexis highlights the Coronado Mustangs who clinched the 5A Division 1, District 2 Title in come from behind fashion, knocking off Tascosa, on the road 35-33, while Ryan highlights the #3 Post Bold Gold defense who held the #6 Cisco Loboes to 0 points, their 5th shutout in the last 6 games, while racking up 3 turnovers, 27 TFLs and 5 sacks. Also, the Bold Gold have only allowed 53 points all season, 4.5 points per game and only 6 points in the last 2 months of play.