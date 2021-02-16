Top Performer Tuesday: February 16th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights Shallowater senior guard Bree Brattain who lead the #1 Fillies past Dalhart in the Bi-District round of the playoffs scoring 28 points and grabbing seven rebounds, while Ryan highlights the Sudan Nettes who beat Post in the Bi-District round of the playoffs 96-48, lead by Stevi Lockhart with 26 points and Addison Boehning’s double-double, 24 points and 14 rebounds.