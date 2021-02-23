Top Performer Tuesday: February 23rd, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights the Ralls Jackrabbits boys basketball team who won their first playoff game in over 50 years after making it to the playoffs for the first time in over 30 years, beating #12 Olton 57-54, while Ryan highlights the #20 Seminole Maidens who pulled off an upset of their own, coming from behind to take down the #18 Hereford Lady Whitefaces 61-53.