Top Performer Tuesday: February 2nd, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights the #14 Olton Mustangs boys basketball team who sit at 19-1 on the season after beating Bovina 85-53, while Ryan highlights the #1 Lubbock Christian Lady Eagles who sit at 14-7 on the season after dominating #3 Trinity Christian last week 67-37.