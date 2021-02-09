Top Performer Tuesday: February 9th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights Lubbock High freshman swimmer River Paulk who was named the Swimmer of the Meet for the 1-5A Regional, while Ryan highlights the #20 New Home Lady Leopards who won their third straight District Championship, beating #21 Ropes 56-42 and Smyer 85-26 last week.