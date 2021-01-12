Top Performer Tuesday: January 12th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights Plainview senior guard Emily Sigala who scored 23 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ 71-70 upset victory over #2 Amarillo, while Ryan highlights the #1 Shallowater Fillies who improved to 16-0 on the season, beating the #2 Idalou Lady Cats 59-45 on Friday.

