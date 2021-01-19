Top Performer Tuesday: January 19th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights Frenship senior guard Devin Hartfield who averaged 22.5 points in the Tigers last two games, while Ryan highlights Monterey Lady Plainsmen senior guard Mia Trevino who lead the team in scoring for both of their games against Coronado and the #8 Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates last week, as she normally does.